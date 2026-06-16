More school zones planned – 30 km/h, speed humps

In Local News, Safety, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / June 16 2026 12:17 pm

Transport minister Anthony Loke has said that there are plans to expand the Safe School Zone initiative after a pilot programme involving 14 schools nationwide, reports the Malay Mail. The project involves traffic-calming measures like speed humps, road furniture and special road designs around schools.

“One of the key initiatives is the Safe School Zone pilot project, which is currently being implemented in 14 schools nationwide. This year, we intend to expand the programme to more schools,” he said, adding that many of Malaysia’s over 10,000 schools are located along busy federal and state roads.

“As such, interventions are necessary to create safer zones. A Safe School Zone involves a specially-designed environment outside the school. We install speed humps and traffic-calming measures to ensure vehicles slow down when passing schools. In these zones, the speed limit has been set at 30 km/h to enhance children’s safety.

“We also welcome support from the private sector. Establishing a Safe School Zone costs between RM200,000 and RM300,000 per school. As our funding is limited, we need additional support to expand the programme,” the transport minister said.

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