Malaysia Transport Safety Board (MTSB) approved by cabinet, to be tabled at next parliament session – Loke

In Local News, Safety / by Jonathan James Tan / June 16 2026 10:53 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke has revealed that the Malaysia Transport Safety Board (MTSB) has been approved by the cabinet, according to a Malay Mail report. The transport ministry expects to table the legislation in the next parliament session, and discussions are currently underway with the public service department (JPA) on staffing matters.

“The establishment of the MTSB has already received cabinet approval. We are currently discussing staffing matters with the public service department. The bill will be tabled in a future parliamentary sitting because the current sitting is prioritising amendments to the Road Transport Act.

“MTSB remains on track and is progressing as planned. Its purpose is to investigate the causes of accidents. In fact, we have already identified the individuals who will form part of MTSB. The process will be formalised in the coming months,” Loke said.

First talked about as early as 2015, the MTSB’s role is to conduct independent and transparent investigations, research, operations and monitoring for land (road and rail), maritime (including river transport) and aviation post-crash management.

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