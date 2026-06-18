BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR limited edition celebrates 115 years of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy race

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 18 2026 1:20 pm

Celebrating 115 years of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (IoMTT) race is the BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT. Production is limited to only 115 units, coming in a British Racing Green Uni Matt paint finish.

This edition specific colour is complemented by graphics inspired but he Mountain Course and edition specific number with a certificate of authenticity. The graphics reflect the layout of the Mountain course, with left-hand turns on the left, right-hand turns on the right-hand fairing.

Also specific to the M 1000 RR Limited Edition IoM TT is a carbon-fibre airbox cover with TT course layout and TT logo, and aluminium fuel tank painted in satin chrome. The IoM TT edition number is milled into the top triple clamp and the seat is covered in black Alcantra leather, while the swingarm is finished in black.

Included in the purchase of the M 1000 RR Limited Edition IoM TT is an ‘M’ race cover kit, rear work stand, assembly stand mounting and motorcycle mat with ‘M’ motorsports and IoMTT logo. BMW Motorrad has a history with the IoMTT going back to 1939, when Georg Meier won the Senior TT on the BMW RS 255 Kompressor.

Further success followed in 1976, when Helmut Dähne, together with Hans-Otto Butenuth, won the 1,000 cc Production class on the BMW R 90 S. In modern times, Michael Dunlop won the 1,000 cc class on the BMW S 1000 RR in 2014 while Peter Hickman has had success with the M 1000 RR including a hat-trick in 2022 in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT races.

Hickman also set the overall all-time lap record on the TT Mountain Course in 2023 with a time of 16:36.115 minutes at an average speed of 219.4 km/h, on a M 1000 RR in Superstock configuration. In Malaysia, the S 1000 RR superbike retails from RM141,000, with the M 1000 RR last priced at RM289,500 in 2023.