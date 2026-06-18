Land Rover Defender Sport to get hybrid, EV versions

In Cars, International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / June 18 2026 12:20 pm

2026 Land Rover Defender

The upcoming Land Rover “Defender Sport” model that is set to join the Defender line-up will receive a hybrid powertrain in addition to the battery-electric configuration reported earlier this year, Autocar has reported.

This will be based on the Jaguar Land Rover group’s EMA platform that supports the use of both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains. While the “Defender Sport” name has been widely reported, it has yet to be officially confirmed; this will be positioned below the current, L663-generation family of Defender models.

The upcoming model that will slot in below the current Defender range will join a line-up currently comprised of Defender 90, 110 and 130 bodystyles, along with Hardtop derivatives for commercial applications.

2026 Land Rover Defender

Managing director for the Discovery and Defender sub-brands Mark Cameron previously revealed that development work on the new Defender variant was “well advanced”, though he did not confirm it this will officially use the Defender Sport name.

The EMA platform that is to be used for the upcoming “Defender Sport” will also underpin the group’s future EV models such as the successors to the Evoque and Velar, and the Defender Sport is said the measure just over 4.5 metres long.

Using as platform that uses underfloor housing for its batteries will bring compromises as “the size of the vehicle and platform will probably reduce wheel travel and articulation compared with a current Defender,” Cameron said. However, the upcoming model “will still be designed to offer substantial off-road capability”.

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