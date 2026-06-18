Genesis Magma GT3 Concept hints at GT racing entry; 2026 Genesis Magma GT Concept shown with interior

In Cars, Genesis, International News / by Mick Chan / June 18 2026 4:01 pm

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept

Genesis has shown the Magma GT3 Concept, which could be the brand’s direction into the production-based sports car racing category, though the Hyundai group brand has stopped short of confirming an entry, stating that the Magma GT3 Concept “outlines a potential future direction for Genesis Magma Racing as it expands beyond its FIA WEC Hypercar programme“.

This has been conceived as part of a long-term motorsport strategy, says Genesis, as it sees growing relevance in GT3-class competition and the opportunity to strengthen the links between Genesis road cars and its motorsport activities.

Genesis says that the Magma GT3 Concept has been developed “in alignment with GT3 regulations”, to explore how competition car-based archictecture, aerodynamics and engineering could apply to future Genesis road cars, rather than being a racing-derived version of an existing road car.

Specific technical details for the Magma GT Concept, as well as for the Magma GT3 Concept remain officially undisclosed, though the brand’s GT-class racing ambitions indicate that the latter will be powered by an internal combustion engine, as required by current class regulations.

Genesis has followed up the Magma GT Concept from last year with a different exterior colour, along with new images showing its interior.

The latest iteration of the road car concept appears to stay close to the 2025 concept in orange, while the new concept in green appears to wear slightly smaller wheels and tyres, and could be closer to a production form as a result.

Here, the Magma GT Concept cabin shows a departure from the screen- and touch surface-dominated layouts of mainstream segments, instead with a large, circular analogue tachometer that houses minor displays within, somewhat in the fashion of the first-generation Lexus IS instrumentation.

Towards the centre, level with the tachometer are a trio of circular digital displays, here appearing to show a speedometer, vehicle status and a g-meter.

Meanwhile, the automatic transmission selector housing is fashioned after the open-gate shift levers of past Italian cars. Its brown leather upholstery is made in a diamond-quilted pattern, which features generously across the interior including the area behind the two seats.

“The Magma GT Concept embodies our vision of luxury and athleticism on the road, while the Magma GT3 Concept translates that philosophy into the race environment, where every element is driven by performance, efficiency and purpose,” said Genesis chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke.

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept

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2026 Genesis Magma GT Concept

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