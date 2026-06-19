May 2026 Malaysian vehicle sales down by 15% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by Gerard Lye / June 19 2026 4:58 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of May 2026, which saw a total of 61,250 units delivered to customers. This represents a decline of 15%, or 10,863 units, from the 72,113 units reported for the month of April.

According to the association, the reduced total industry volume (TIV) after two consecutive months of growth was primarily due to the long festive holiday period towards the end of April. It expects sales to regain its momentum in the month of June 2026.

Compared to the same month last year, May 2026’s total is also down by 12%, or 8,357 units, from the 69,607 units recorded for May 2025. Meanwhile, the year-to-date (YTD) tally so far is 315,568 units, which is 1%, or 4,278 units, less than the same period in 2025 that saw 319,846 deliveries.

Production numbers reflect the sales drop, with 57,849 units coming out of factories in May 2026. This is 13%, or 8,865 units, less than the same month last year (66,354 units). Similarly, the YTD production total is now at 287,477 units, which is 4%, or 13,082 units, less than the 300,559 units reported for the first five months of 2025.

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