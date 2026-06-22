D’Tebing Recharge Rider rest area in KL for p-hailing riders – 24h shelter, surau, toilet, phone charging

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 22 2026 4:22 pm

Here’s a good gesture for our abang riders. DBKL has introduced the D’Tebing Recharge Rider rest area in KL city for p-hailing riders.

Launched last week by minister in the prime minister’s department in charge of Federal Territories Hannah Yeoh and KL mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun bin Mak Ujud, D’Tebing Recharge Rider is – as its name suggests – located along the banks of KL’s ‘River Of Life’, specifically near Jalan Raja and Dataran Merdeka.

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The 24-hour facility provides shelter for p-hailing riders, along with surau and toilets. Delivery riders rely on their mobile phones for work, and there’s a phone charging station that operates from 8am to 11pm.

No free food for the riders, but DBKL points out that the D’Tebing Recharge Rider rest area is located close to restaurants that provide Menu Rahmah food items from as low as RM5, so riders can tapau and have meal breaks here. “DBKL is committed to continuously improve this facility to make sure that KL remains as the Bandar Raya Untuk Semua,” the city council said. Good one.

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