Rapid KL introduces Rapid Bulanan RM150 monthly pass for citizens, non-citizens; purchase via eWallet

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / June 22 2026 5:15 pm

Rapid KL has introduced a new monthly pass priced at RM150, offering commuters unlimited rides across its rail and bus networks. Named Rapid Bulanan, this monthly pass can be purchased via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile application on devices that support near-field communication (NFC).

The Rapid Bulanan pass is valid for 30 days and is open to purchase by non-citizens as well as Malaysian citizens, compared to the My50 pass that is exclusively for Malaysian citizens.

MyKad holders (Malaysian citizens) may still purchase the My50 pass after purchasing the Rapid Bulanan pass, according to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app. Physical passes continue to be available to purchase at Rapid KL station counters.

Users of the Rapid Bulanan pass have access to unlimited travel across LRT, MRT, Monorail, Sunway BRT, Rapid KL bus and MRT feeder services.

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