2026 Vespa 946 Horse in Malaysia, RM108,999, all sold

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 23 2026 3:10 pm

In Malaysia is the 2026 Vespa 946 Horse limited edition scooter, priced at RM108,999. However, if you are wanting one of these Year of the Horse scooters, we have some bad news.

Vespa made 888 units of the 946 Horse for 2026, and three units were imported into Malaysia by Malaysian Vespa distributor Did Group of which all are spoken for. An expression of interest to Didi Group might spur a search for an available unit, if you want one.

The 946 Horse continues Vespa’s series of limited edition scooters celebrating the Chinese Zodiac, with previous editions being the Rabbit, Dragon and Snake. For Malaysia, we get the 150 cc edition of the 946, with a a 155 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve air-cooled mill produces 12.7 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

With its own unique Vespa body shell, a single seater with “floating seat”, the 946 Horse is emblazoned with a gold “V” for Vespa logo. Finished in a shade Vespa calls “Bay”, the 946 Horse is finished in a dark shade of brown, with metallic undertones.

A parcel grid is finished in matte black powder coat, placed where the rear seat would be on a ‘normal’ Vespa, with all trim and panels accented in black. The 946 Horse comes with its own unique accessories, including an edition specific helmet and rear Italian leather luggage bag.

Other special touches to the 946 Horse include a brown leather seat with copper metal buttons and a buckle, with Vespa saying the 946 Horse is less flamboyantly finished than previous editions due to customer demand. The rear view mirror stems and handlebar grips are also finished in brown leather, in a style similar to equestrian equipment.