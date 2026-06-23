BHPetrol announces winners of “Peraduan Beli dan Menang, Mencari ‘OKB'” – prizes include Proton Saga

In Sales & Promotions / by Jonathan Lee / June 23 2026 11:45 am

Fuel retailer BHPetrol has announced the winners of its Peraduan Beli dan Menang, Mencari ‘OKB’ (orang kaya baru) contest at an event at its Surian Tower headquarters. The campaign, which ran from February 1 to March 31, gave users a chance to win a total of RM300,000 in prizes.

The contest was open to all BHPetrol eCard members, and to participate, they simply needed to spend RM20 in a single transaction, whether for the purchase of fuel or sundries. Each transaction automatically gave them an entry into the campaign.

In all, 27 winners were announced for the rewards, with four taking home the grand prize of a Proton Saga Executive and 200,000 ePoints. Four other winners were given a Yamaha Ego Avantiz motorcycle and 100,000 ePoints, while a further three snagged an iPhone 17 Pro and 50,000 ePoints. The other 16 lucky individuals won RM2,500 in cash.

According to BHPetrol deputy CEO Fardzi Shah Razali, the competition forms part of the company’s continuous efforts to value its customers’ support and improve customer experience.

“At BHPetrol, we are always committed to offering quality products and exceptional services, as well as strengthening customer experience in the BHPetrol station network. Contests like this are one of the ways we value our customers’ loyalty, in addition to encouraging more Malaysians to choose BHPetrol as their fuel station of choice in their daily lives.

“I would like to express my highest gratitude to BHPetrol station operators who are always committed in ensuring that the level of service and customer satisfaction is always at the top. Thank you also to our strategic partners for their collaboration and support that helped make this contest a success,” he said.