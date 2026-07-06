2026 Yamaha Y15ZR and Y15ZR SE new colours for Malaysia market, priced at RM8,998 and RM9,498

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 6 2026 4:49 pm

After being in the market for seven years in its V2 iteration, the 2026 Yamaha Y15ZR and Y15ZR SE get another colour update, while pricing stays the same at RM8,998 and RM9,498, respectively. The 2026 Y15ZR now comes in Cyan Jade which replaces Mecha Green, while previous colour choices Aqua Violet and Blue Spark are retained.

For the Y15ZR SE, new colour option in Malaysia is Royal Maroon with gold alloy wheels, along with basket with USB-C charging port, and sports visor on the front cowl. Recommended retail pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

Other than the cover set, no other changes for the Y15ZR, with a liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder, 149.7 cc mill putting out 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A five-speed gear box with multi-plate wet clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks on the front wheel while the rear end is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. A single hydraulic brake disc for both front and rear wheels stops the Y15ZR with the 17-inch wheels wear 90/80 rubber in front and 120/70 at the back.

Led lighting is used for the headlight while riding information is shown on a monochrome LCD panel. Seat height for the Y15ZR SE is set at 780 mm while weight is claimed to be 117 kg, with fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank.