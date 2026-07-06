Smartlane on Elite Highway Bandar Saujana Putra to Putra Heights northbound for five months, till Dec 3

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 6 2026 9:41 am

Take note, users of the Elite Highway. PLUS has announced the closure of the Smartlane from Bandar Saujana Putra to Putra Heights. The exact location of the stretch is KM15.9 to KM13.9, northbound.

The concessionaire says that it’s part of ongoing efforts to improve the highway infrastructure and ensure the safety of highway users, as well as to facilitate maintenance works at KM14.4. The closure is for around five months, from today (July 6) till December 3.

PLUS says that throughout the maintenance works, the existing three lanes at the affected stretch will remain open to maintain traffic flow and to minimise traffic disruptions. Highway users are reminded to plan their journeys using the PLUS app for the latest traffic updates.

Follow the signs and crew at the work zone – drive safe.

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