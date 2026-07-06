Wanli Tire to build manufacturing plant in Selangor – RM1.37 billion investment, 1,350 local jobs planned

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 6 2026 12:00 pm

Image from Ng Sze Han Facebook page

Chinese tyre manufacturer Wanli Tire plans to construct a tyre manufacturing plant in Selangor, according to Selangor investment, trade and mobility exco Ng Sze Han.

The planned tyre manufacturing plant in the state will be in Hulu Selangor, and this will be the brand’s second overseas plant after its manufacturing site in Cambodia. The investment by Wanli Tire is estimated at around RM1.37 billion, and the Hulu Selangor plant is planned for an annual production capacity of 6.2 million tyres.

Investment in the Wanli Tire plant planned for Hulu Selangor is expected to create 1,350 local jobs for production line positions as well as high-value roles for engineers, quality specialists and managers, according to Ng.

Image from Ng Sze Han Facebook page

The planned investment by Wanli Tire comes after Prinx Chengshan Tire, also from China, which announced last November its plan to invest RM2.6 billion over 15 years to build a tyre manufacturing plant Kedah Rubber City (KRC), Kedah, the first phase of which is expected to deliver its first fruits this year.

At the time, Kedah Industry and Investment Committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah said the 102.63-acre Prinx facility is expected to start exporting its first batch of products within a year, creating 1,056 high-value jobs in engineering, R&D and administration.

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