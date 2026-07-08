Toyota Aqua GR Sport launched in Japan – sporty Prius c with suspension tweaks, 1.5L hybrid; RM81k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / July 8 2026 5:36 pm

After giving the second-generation Toyota Aqua a facelift last September, the Japanese automaker has now introduced a new GR Sport grade of the hybrid hatchback. Priced at 3,238,400 yen (about RM81k), the GR Sport is the most expensive grade of the Aqua on sale in Japan, with the lesser Z, G and X grades going for between 2.497 million and 3,072,300 yen (RM62k and RM77k) inclusive of local consumption tax.

As a brief recap, the facelift for the Aqua (also known as the Prius c) introduces a new front end that brings the model in line with recent Toyota models (think Camry and Prius). This means the “hammerhead face” with a light bar connecting the daytime running lights that are integrated above the main headlamps. Other visual changes a body-coloured section that splits the upper and lower intakes, the latter now wider and bookended by horizontal fog lamps.

With the GR Sport, the Aqua gains a more aggressive front bumper with angled sections for the fog lamps and side spoilers. The rear bumper is also different with a prominent honeycomb-patterned insert and a diffuser-like element. Elsewhere, there are 17-inch aluminium wheels in a specific GR Sport design that go over red-painted brake callipers, while GR badges are fitted front and rear.

Inside, you’ll find sports seats trimmed in nubuck and synthetic leather with the GR logo adorning the integrated headrests. Toyota also touts gunmetal trim accents, a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, aluminium pedals and a GR-branded key fob.

Mechanically, the GR Sport is identical to standard Aqua grades with its M15A-FXE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-three petrol engine delivering 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 120 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an E-CVT and two electric motors, the latter including a 1MM generator unit rated at 6.4 PS (6.3 hp or 4.7 kW) and 52 Nm.

Meanwhile the other 1NM unit is a traction motor serving up 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm, with the total system output being 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW). A five Ah nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery is at the heart of the hybrid system.

While the powertrain is familiar, the GR Sport gets some tweaks for a sportier feel. These include a specific mapping for its electronic power steering system, dedicated suspension tuning as well as an underbody brace and rear bumper reinforcement.

Toyota also says the GR Sport gets more standard equipment like a 10.5-inch touchscreen head unit, panoramic view monitor and the comfort package, which includes steering wheel and seat heating, a passenger seat back pocket and sun visors with a vanity mirror.

Loading 27 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.