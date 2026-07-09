LPT3 request for proposal expected to be completed this year, toll rates not yet defined – Ahmad Maslan

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 9 2026 10:46 am

The government has still not finalised the construction of the proposed East Coast Expressway 3 (LPT 3), but the project, which was first mooted two decades ago, is still moving along, with the request for proposal (RFP) now said to be close to completion, as the New Straits Times reports.

According to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the government is working towards having the RFP done soon. “The public-private partnership unit (UKAS) of the prime minister’s department aims to finalise the RFP document this year,” he said. The works ministry has submitted the project’s statement of need to UKAS to prepare the RFP document, which will then be presented to the cabinet for approval.

As indicated before, he said the project will be constructed under a Build-Operate-Transfer model, with the construction costs for the project will be fully borne by the successful bidder.

Based on 2022 estimates, the development cost for the two-lane, two-way fully-tolled expressway, which would connect Kampung Gemuroh, Kuala Terengganu to Kampung Tunjong in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, was RM9.8 billion.

Ahmad Maslan said that the concession period, toll system, and toll gantry system have yet to be finalised. As such, the toll rates for the 122 km-long route have not been defined. “I have previously said that based on a 2022 study, it could potentially be RM80. However, that was according to the 2022 study; today we are in 2026,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, in response to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun).

It does look like it will be a while before the project becomes a working reality, as the government is looking towards completing other projects first. “Currently, the federal government’s focus is to ensure the smooth progress and on-schedule completion of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) expressway and the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai (KBKK) expressway projects,” he said.

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