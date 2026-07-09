MG PHEVs to get SolidCore semi-solid-state batteries, new hybrid powertrain with Toyota-style e-CVT

In Cars, International News, MG / by Jonathan Lee / July 9 2026 4:09 pm

At its MG Tech Day in the UK, MG announced that its pioneering semi-solid-state battery technology, introduced in China on the MG4 (Urban) Anxin EV, will be added to its Plug-in Hybrid+ models in the near future. The SolidCore battery, the company said, will “further enhance the efficiency, capability and usability” of its next-generation electrified powertrains.

The battery, which incorporates a 3D spinel structure, was claimed to deliver higher energy conversion efficiency and quicker power response compared to conventional liquid-electrolyte batteries, in addition to the well-known increased stability improving safety. The latter will also help the car provide more consistent performance and range regardless of speed, driving scenario or ambient temperature.

These improvements go hand-in-hand with the improved “plus” powertrain, which pairs either a 1.1 litre or 1.5 litre turbocharged engine (boasting a thermal efficiency of 42% and 43% respectively) with an electric motor and a new power-split device that integrates a Toyota-style planetary gearset.

The latter, usually called an e-CVT, apportions power from both petrol and electric sources in a more efficient manner without being restricted to a fixed-ratio transmission as found in many other Chinese PHEVs. There’s also a clutch that disconnects the generator motor in pure electric mode to reduce drivetrain loss, further increasing efficiency.

As with Toyota’s hybrids, the Plug-in Hybrid+ runs on electric power at low speeds, hybrid power at medium speeds and pure petrol power at higher speeds where it is most efficient. In its press release, MG said that the power-split device will enable the engine to run at over 40% thermal efficiency in around 90% of driving situations, while electric drive efficiency is up to 90%.

Efficiency was not the only area where MG promised big gains, as it claimed that models fitted with the powertrain will be able to get from zero to 100 km/h in as little as under six seconds. Hill-start capability has also increased by 72% thanks to enhanced torque delivery, and with the disconnect clutch, noise levels in EV drive mode has been reduced by five decibels compared to comparable PHEVs.

The SolidCore battery will be fitted to forthcoming B-, C- and D-segment SUVs with Plug-in Hybrid+, and while no timeline for their introduction was revealed, MG did confirm that the powertrain itself will debut on the MG ZS next year.

The brand will also introduce new driver assistance features in the UK, such as China-style highly-autonomous highway driving late next year, as well as advanced one-touch and remote park assist functions from MG’s upmarket IM sub-brand. Separately, a Level 4 autonomous robotaxi is currently undergoing trials in several regions such as China, Germany and the Middle East.

Loading 6 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.