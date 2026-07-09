Road crashes in Malaysia continue to rise; cars in up to 70% of accidents, motorcyclists 65% of road deaths

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 9 2026 1:10 pm

Road crashes have continued to increase in Malaysia over the last three years, as incidents increased from 739,877 cases in 2023 to 778,159 cases in 2024, then to 790,614 cases last year, transport minister Anthony Loke told the Dewan Rakyat today, New Straits Times reported.

Police statistics found that road crashes increased by 5.17%, from 739,877 cases in 2023 to 778,159 cases in 2024, with the figure further increased in 2025.

“This upward trend has continued, with 273,668 road traffic accidents recorded between January and April 2026. Based on the analysis, cars remained the dominant vehicle type involved in road traffic accidents, accounting for between 60 and 70 per cent of all cases,” Loke said.

Motorcycle-related road traffic accidents also continued to increase, at an average annual growth rate of 5.83%. Although the number of motorcycles accidents was lower than that involving cars, their impact on motorcyclists was far more severe as motorcyclist fatalities accounted for more than 65% of all road deaths each year, the transport minister said.

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