Suzuki to launch GSX250R sports bike soon?

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 9 2026 3:18 pm

2024 Suzuki GSX250R

It appears the Suzuki GSX250R is preparing to enter the quarter-litre motorcycle market. New type approval filings in China show an updated model with updated bodywork, winglets and a new parallel-twin engine.

In Malaysia, Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF250 sports bike, alongside the Gixxer 250 naked sports. Additionally, the new GSX250R engine will feature variable valve timing in order to conform to EU emissions standards.

Other changes include a new headlight and front cowl, along with turns signals related to accommodate the new winglets. The exhaust has also been redesigned to accommodate the additional performance from the engine improvements.

Information contained in the type approval documents indicate the weight of the GSX250R is 177 kg, while engine output is now 29 hp, an increase of 17% over the previous 25 hp. This is done with two intake camshaft profiles with separate rocker arms.

At lower engine speeds, a milder cam profile operates the intake valves. Under harder acceleration, oil pressure engages a pin that locks the second rocker, allowing a higher-lift, longer-duration cam profile to take over.

Suzuki will be building the GSX250R in China under its joint venture with Haojue Holdings, located in Jiangmen, Guangdong.