Anthony Loke directs JPJ to act against helmetless campaign bike convoys ahead of Johor elections

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 10 2026 2:48 pm

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to issue summonses to individuals found riding motorcycles without helmets during campaign activities for the Johor state election. The directive follows the circulation of viral videos showing campaign workers, including those from Loke’s Democratic Action Party (DAP), taking part in motorcycle convoys without wearing helmets, reports The Malay Mail.

Loke said the law must be enforced fairly, regardless of political affiliation. “My stance has been clear and consistent from the beginning,” he said in a statement. He recalled raising the same issue during the Slim by-election campaign nearly six years ago, when Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders were seen riding motorcycles without helmets.

“There is nothing wrong with using motorcycles for campaigning, but every rider must wear a helmet and set a good example for the public,” he said. Loke also shared on social media a photograph of BN campaigners, including a former minister, riding without helmets, saying road safety rules apply equally to all political parties.

“Road safety laws do not recognize political parties,” he said. Loke said public safety must take precedence over political interests and confirmed that JPJ had been instructed to take enforcement action based on available evidence, regardless of the offenders’ political background.