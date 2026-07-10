BYD Racco specifications revealed for Japan – 64 PS; two battery options, up to 320 km WLTC; three variants

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 10 2026 4:43 pm

BYD has revealed the specifications of the Racco, its first kei car that will soon go on sale in Japan. This comes several months after the Racco made its debut at last year’s Japan Mobility Show, and the Chinese automaker is currently having the public guess the retail price of its upcoming offering.

When it goes on sale, the Racco will be offered in three variants. The base option is the 200, which comes with a 22.4-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack that is good for up to 210 km of range following the WLTC standard.

Meanwhile, the remaining two variants are the 300 Plus and 300 Premium, both with a 35.84-kWh battery pack for up to 320 km of range. All variants of the Racco feature the same front electric motor rated at 64 PS (63 hp or 47 kW) and 160 Nm of torque, the latter being the limit as per kei car regulations.

Additionally, 15-inch wheels (with 165/65 profile tyres), front MacPherson struts, a rear torsion beam, front ventilated brake discs and rear solid brake discs are standard across the entire Racco line-up.

Given its vehicle class, the Racco is small and measures 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,800 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,520 mm. The cabin offers seating for four people and the boot will accommodate up to 280 litres of cargo.

Other aspects of the interior include a simple dashboard with pill-shaped air vents, a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. The prominent gear selector is positioned alongside physical controls for the climate system, and the company touts features like an insulated cupholder, several storage compartments, NFC access and even tray tables for rear passengers.

The Racco is expected to retail from around 2.5 million yen (about RM63k) and competes against other kei EVs like the Honda N-One e:, Mitsubishi eK X EV and Nissan Sakura.

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GALLERY: BYD Racco at Japan Mobility Show 2025

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