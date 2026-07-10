Cycle & Carriage launches Kia Glenmarie 3S Centre

In Cars, Kia, Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 10 2026 5:13 pm

Following its recent appointment as an authorised dealer partner for Kia Sales Malaysia, Cycle & Carriage (C&C) has launched its first flagship Kia 3S Centre in the country. The facility. located in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, marks C&C’s entry into the Kia retail network and reinforces its commitment to delivering a seamless and elevated ownership experience for Kia customers through integrated sales, aftersales and service support.

Spanning a total floor area of 20,839 sq ft, the facility features Kia’s Store Identity 2.0, the brand’s latest global corporate identity. It houses a 5,511 sq ft showroom capable of displaying up to five vehicles, a 2,067 sq ft contemporary customer lounge as well as an integrated service reception area.

There’s also a dedicated service centre, workshop and parts operations area. Equipped with 20 service work bays and EV charging-ready infrastructure, the service centre is built to deliver a seamless retail and customer experience aligned with Kia’s global standards.

“The Kia Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie 3S Centre brings together Kia’s global retail experience with our longstanding expertise in after-sales service and customer care, allowing us to support customers with greater convenience, accessibility, and peace of mind throughout their ownership journey. The launch of this centre marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our partnership with Kia Sales Malaysia as we work together to elevate the ownership experience for customers across the country,” said C&C CEO Adrian Short.

“At Kia, we believe our dealerships are much more than physical facilities. They are where lasting relationships with our customers begin and where trust in our brand is built. Guided by our three strategic pillars—Return, Rebuild and Reposition—we are strengthening every aspect of the ownership journey, from delivering world-class vehicles to providing exceptional sales and aftersales support,” said Kia Sales Malaysia MD Emily Lek.

“With its strong reputation, extensive automotive expertise and customer-first approach, Cycle & Carriage shares our commitment to delivering an ownership experience that reflects the quality of our products and the standards of the Kia brand,” she added.

The Kia Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie 3S Centre is located at 1, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park, Seksyen U1, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor. The showroom operates from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays.

As for the service centre, it operates from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 12pm on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

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