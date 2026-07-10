Malaysian driver fined for not having physical licence at road block in Thailand

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 10 2026 4:33 pm

A Malaysian driver was fined 1,000 baht (RM123) after failing to produce a physical driving licence during a traffic stop in Hat Yai, Thailand. A Thai traffic police spokesperson said the woman was driving a Malaysian-registered vehicle when she was stopped by an officer on duty in the southern Thai city, reports The New Straits Times.

During the inspection, she presented the digital version of her Malaysian driving licence in the MyJPJ app, explaining she recently renewed her licence and became accustomed to using the digital format, which is accepted in Malaysia. However, the officer informed her Thai police only recognise a physical Malaysian driving licence for Malaysian citizens, or an International Driving Permit (IDP) for foreign motorists.

As she was unable to produce either document, she was issued a 1,000-baht fine for failing to produce a valid driving licence. The spokesperson noted while many Malaysians travelling to Thailand remembered to bring their passports, vehicle documents, Thai SIM cards and currency, some overlooked carrying their physical driving licences.

The Malaysian Transport Ministry has previously reminded motorists that while the MyJPJ digital driving licence is accepted domestically, those driving overseas must carry a physical driving licence or a valid IDP where required. A physical Malaysian driving licence can be obtained for RM20, while the fee for foreign nationals is RM150.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.