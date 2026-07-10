New Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS-Sadao CIQ road launched by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and Thai PM Anutin

In International News, Local News / by Mick Chan / July 10 2026 5:32 pm

Image from Anwar Ibrahim official Facebook page

Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul have today officiated the launch of the new road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex and the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex of Thailand.

The new road will open to all road users at 6am, Malaysia time, tomorrow July 11, and at the same time, the existing border crossing that connects Bukit Kayu Hitam with Danok will be permanently closed from midnight Malaysia time tomorrow, the Malaysian home ministry said in a statement.

“The new road is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits to both countries, including strengthening bilateral strategic ties through closer cross-border cooperation and improving connectivity along the ASEAN North-South Economic Corridor.

“It is also expected to facilitate trade, logistics and supply chains, stimulate economic growth in border areas, improve the efficiency of cross-border travel and strengthen border security through modern infrastructure and integrated control systems,” the home ministry’s statement read.

The home ministry also expressed confidence that the new road would usher in a new era of Malaysia-Thailand cooperation support cross-border economic growth and enhance the management of the country’s entry points through safer, more efficient and more transparent border operations.

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