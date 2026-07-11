New BYD Seagull revealed via China MIIT filing – 425 mm longer, near Dolphin-sized; 95 kW, late Q3 launch

In BYD, Cars / by Paul Tan / July 11 2026 3:25 pm

The BYD Seagull is growing up. China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) has published homologation filings for an all-new, second-generation version of BYD’s small EV, and the headline change is size – the new car is a substantial 425 mm longer than the model it replaces.

The new Seagull measures 4,205 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase – gains of 425 mm, 95 mm and 30 mm respectively over the outgoing car, while the wheelbase is stretched by a significant 150 mm. That puts it within touching distance of its bigger sibling, the Dolphin, which is 4,290 mm long with a 2,700 mm wheelbase.

The reason for the growth spurt makes more sense when you line the new car up against the Geely Xingyuan (sold overseas as the EX2, and in Malaysia as the Proton eMas 5), which dethroned the Seagull to become China’s best-selling car outright in 2025 with over 465,000 units delivered:

BYD Seagull vs Geely Xingyuan / EX2 – size comparison Dimension BYD Seagull (old) BYD Seagull (new) Geely Xingyuan/EX2 Length 3,780 mm 4,205 mm 4,135 mm Width 1,715 mm 1,810 mm 1,805 mm Height 1,540 mm 1,570 mm 1,570 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,650 mm 2,650 mm

As you can see, the outgoing Seagull was giving up a full 355 mm in length and 150 mm in wheelbase to its arch-rival. The new car matches the Xingyuan’s wheelbase to the millimetre and is now 70 mm longer overall – BYD isn’t just closing the gap, it’s overshooting it.

Under the skin, the filing lists a single electric motor producing 95 kW (129 PS) – a huge jump from the outgoing car’s 55 kW (75 PS) – along with a 150 km/h top speed. Energy comes from a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supplied by FinDreams, though capacity and range figures have not been disclosed. Kerb weight is listed at 1,180 kg in base form and 1,255 kg for higher-spec variants.

The timing of the new model is telling. The Seagull was one of the world’s best-selling EVs in 2025 with over 500,000 units delivered in China alone, but it has since been overtaken by the Geely Xingyuan (also known as the EX2), which outsold it by more than three to one in June. A larger, more powerful and more sophisticated Seagull is BYD’s answer, and a market launch in China is expected in late Q3 this year.

The Seagull is sold globally under several names – Dolphin Mini in Latin America, Dolphin Surf in Europe and Atto 1 in Asia-Pacific markets including Indonesia and Thailand, where it starts from the equivalent of around RM52k. It has never been offered in Malaysia, as the minimum price floor for fully-imported (CBU) EVs made it a non-starter here – and with MITI’s new EV import rules now in effect, that door has closed even further.

Should BYD’s planned local assembly operations materialise, however, a CKD version of this larger Seagull would be a very interesting proposition indeed.

What do you think of the new Seagull’s dramatic glow-up – and would you want it in Malaysia? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.