Ducati wins fifth consecutive WSBK team title

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, WSBK / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 13 2026 1:43 pm

A record-extending 22nd Manufacturers’ title in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WSBK) for Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. This marks the Italian manufacturer’s fifth consecutive WSBK crown with the Panigale V4 R racing superbike. The title, sealed at Donington Park, comes during Ducati’s centenary year and strengthens the Borgo Panigale firm’s status as the most successful manufacturer in WorldSBK history.

The Panigale V4 R has now delivered manufacturers’ championships in every season since 2022, underlining its dominance in the production-based racing series. Ducati’s 2026 campaign was spearheaded by Aruba.it Racing-Ducati riders Nicolò Bulega and Iker Lecuona, who together garnered 24 race wins and 44 podium finishes during the season.

The celebrations continued after the SuperPole Race, where the team also mathematically secured the Teams’ Championship, giving the squad its fifth team title and a fifth consecutive crown. Ducati’s WSBK palmares now stand at 22 manufacturers’ titles, 16 riders’ championships, 473 race victories and 1,258 podium finishes.

Ducati’s success spans multiple generations of superbikes, beginning with the Ducati 888, which claimed three consecutive titles from 1991 to 1993. The iconic 916/996/998 family designed by Massimo Tamburini added eight more championships between 1994 and 2002, followed by the Ducati 999 with three titles and the 1098/1198 series with another three before the Panigale V4 R continued the winning tradition with five straight crowns from 2022.

Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall’Igna described the latest title as the result of the combined efforts of Ducati’s engineers, teams and riders. “We are truly proud to have once again conquered the Manufacturers’ title in the WorldSBK Championship. This result is concrete proof of the excellent work carried out by Ducati Corse together with all our teams and riders,” he said.