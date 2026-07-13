PLUS Sg Perak R&R closure tomorrow afternoon to tackle wild monkey problem, includes petrol station

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 13 2026 10:07 am

North South Highway users, take note. PLUS has announced that there will be a closure of the E2’s northbound Sungai Perak R&R tomorrow afternoon (July 14), from 2.30 pm to 5pm.

The reason is quite unique. The highway operator will be working with the Sungai Siput department of wildlife and national parks (Perhilitan) to tackle the wild monkey problem at the location. The beruks are getting out of hand and that’s why Operasi Menangani Gangguan Monyet Liar has to be done.

PLUS says that the closure is to ensure the safety of motorists and staff, and the smoothness of operations. Note that the closure includes the petrol station, so if Sg Perak is your fuel stop, plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, the toilets next to the PLUS Jasin toll plaza will be temporarily closed in stages from today till August 31 for upgrading works. Portable toilets will be provided.

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