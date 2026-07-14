Geely EX2 launched in Australia – Proton eMas 5 twin gets larger batteries; up to 345 km WLTP; fr RM75k

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 14 2026 4:06 pm

Australia has finally welcomed the Geely EX2, which we know here as the Proton eMas 5. At launch, two variants of the EX2 are offered down under, including the Complete priced at AUD26,490 (about RM75k) and Inspire at AUD30,990 (RM88k) before on-the-road costs.

Across the range, the EX2 comes with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack powering a rear-mounted electric motor. In the Complete, the battery has an energy capacity of 35.35 kWh for up to 252 km of range following the WLTP standard, while its electric motor is rated at 82 PS (80 hp or 60 kW) and 150 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the Inspire maintains the same peak torque but power is increased to 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW). The top-spec variant also comes with a larger 47.14-kWh battery for up to 345 km of range. These figures closely mirror those in China where the EX2 got an update in May this year and represent a marked improvement over our eMas 5.

For context, the eMas 5 in its base Prime guise gets a 30.12-kWh LFP battery, 225 km of range and its rear electric motor makes 79 PS (78 hp or 58 kW) and 130 Nm. Above that, the Premium offers the same outputs as the Inspire but has a 40.16-kWh battery for less range at 325 km. Should the eMas 5 receive an update in the future, the updated EX2’s figures are likely what we will get.

Getting back to the Australia-spec EX2, AC charging is capped at 6.6 kW (same as our eMas 5) and both variants come with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) output of 3.3 kW. DC fast charging peaks at 60 kW for the Complete, while it is 80 kW for the Inspire, which are improvements over our Prime’s 53 kW and Premium’s 71 kW.

In terms of performance, Geely actually lists a 0-100 km/h time for the EX2, which is 14.2 seconds for the Complete and 11.5 seconds for the Inspire – top speed for both is 130 km/h. This is different from here, where Proton only provides a 0-50 km/h time – presumably more relevant for city driving – of 4.3 seconds (Prime) and 5.9 seconds (Premium), with no top speed listed in its brochure.

Standard equipment for the Complete include 16-inch steel wheels (with 205/60 profile tyres), automatic LED headlamps with high beam assist, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, an active grille shutter, keyless entry and start, powered front seats, leatherette upholstery, automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents), an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers and connected services (available from August 2026).

The Inspire improves upon the base variant by having 16-inch alloys, a powered tailgate, exterior decorative metallic accents, a black roof, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel, 256-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats, a 15-watt wireless charging pad and six speakers.

2026 Geely EX2 Australian spec sheet

All EX2 variants get active safety systems like hill descent control, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign information, door open warning, blind spot monitoring, emergency lane keep assist, evasive manoeuvre assist, occupant detection alert and driver fatigue alert, lane keep assist, auto lane change assist, front and rear collision warning as well as front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake for the latter.

These are in addition to seven airbags and the usual array of passive systems (EBD, ABS, ESC, traction control) that come as standard, with the Inspire having the advantage of a surround view monitor as opposed to the Complete’s basic rear-view camera. Compared to the current eMas 5, the Australian-spec EX2’s safety specifications are higher, with things like a a front centre airbag, auto brake for the rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist and rear collision warning being some of the improvements.

Customers will have to pay more for a Star Silver, Comet Grey, Nebula Beige, Aurora Green or Nova Pink exterior finish, as Moon White is the default colour on the EX2. As for the interior, upholstery is in Horizon Grey by default, with the Inspire being the only one offered with a Skyline White theme as a no-cost option.

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