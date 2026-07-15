2026 Honda ADV160 Spiderman Edition, RM14,149

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 15 2026 11:51 am

Inspired by everyone’s friendly neighbourhood webslinger, the 2026 Honda ADV160 Spiderman edition is now in Malaysia, priced at RM14,149 (the standard ADV160 retails at RM13,249). Only 300 units will be produced for sale in Malaysia, and every unit comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Every purchase of the ADV160 Spiderman edition comes with a premium gift box, LED thermos flask, and special edition fuel tank cap, edition specific emblem and owner’s certificate with edition number. The ADV160 Spiderman Edition will enter Boon Siew Honda Impian X and select dealers from 3 August 2026, and this edition will not be re-issued.

ADV160 Spiderman edition is distinguished by Spiderman inspired livery featuring the Spiderman logo and custom design stripes, reimagining theMarvel character’s signature motifs and elements for the road. No changes otherwise to the ADV160, power coming from a 156.9 cc eSP+ single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by PGM-Fi.

Power is rated at 15.82 hp at 8,500 rpm with 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive. Braking is done with single hydraulic disc front and back while suspension uses telescopic forks in front and twin preload adjustable shock absorbers in the rear.

Riding information is displayed on a. 5-inch TFT-LCD panel with Honda Roadsync connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. Riding aids include traction control and ABS, along with an adjustable windshield, 30-litre storage compartment and idling start-stop.