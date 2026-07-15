2026 Royal Enfield Mana Black Edition in Malaysia, priced at RM32,700

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 15 2026 5:44 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2026 Himalayan Mana Black Edition, priced at RM32,700. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every Royal Enfield sold in Malaysia comes with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty and three years of roadside assistance.

Inspired by Mana Pass, one of the world’s highest motorable mountain routes at 5,632m above sea level, the Mana Black Edition features a Stealth Black paint scheme with matte detailing. Standard equipment is a range of factory-fitted genuine accessories, including Black Rally hand guards, a Black Rally seat, a Rally front mudguard and tubeless spoked wheels.

Power for the Mana Black is Royal Enfield’s liquid-cooled 452 cc Sherpa 450 single-cylinder engine with ride-by-wire throttle. Power is claimed to be 40 hp at 8,000 rpm with 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, going to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox fitted with slip and assist clutch.

Front suspension is done with 43 mm diameter upside-down fork while the rear end is held up by a monoshock, with 200 mm of travel at both ends. Braking uses single hydraulic discs with two-piston calliper in front and single-piston calliper in the rear with two-channel ABS as standard.

Wheel sizing is 21-inches in front with 90/90 tyre, while rear wheel size is 17-inches with 140/80 tyre. Seat height is 825 mm adjustable to 845 mm while weight is listed at 196 kg with 17-litres of fuel in the tank.