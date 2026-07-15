Fewer train failures now compared to previous years, down from 177 in 2022 to 12 as of mid-2026 – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / July 15 2026 11:13 am

While they continue to occur, the rail service in the Klang Valley has seen less disruptions compared to previous years, with the number of train breakdowns having dropped significantly since 2022. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, excluding the monorail, there were 177 train failures in 2022, 111 in 2023, 64 in 2024, 28 in 2025 and 12 so far this year.

A measurement called the mean kilometre between failures (MKBF), which calculates a 12-month moving average distance a train can travel before experiencing delays more than five minutes long, also highlighted the improvement in operational performance.

He said the MKBF stood at 0.09 in 2022, followed by 0.16 in 2023, 0.33 in 2024, 0.79 in 2025 and 0.93 so far this year. “The latest MKBF reading as of May 31 shows a trend of improvement in overall performance compared with previous years,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, responding to a question from Shaharizukirnain Abdul Kadir (PN-Setiu).

Loke said that this was the result of various initiatives by Rapid Rail to improve operational performance, as FMT reports “Nonetheless, this performance must still be improved, as even one disruption can cause great inconvenience to users,” he said.

He said Rapid Rail was carrying out a holistic mitigation plan to reduce service disruptions on the various LRT and MRT lines. This includes short, medium and long-term measures, from replacing faulty components to holding special engineering programmes and procuring new trains. “The implementation of this mitigation plan will continue to be monitored, evaluated and improved from time to time to ensure the public rail transport network remains safe, efficient and durable for the comfort of users,” he said.

Service disruptions that have occurred recently include that on the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line in April, and in May, where a train derailed, as well as on the MRT Putrajaya Line in April.

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