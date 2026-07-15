Modenas launches care programme for Z15GT owners

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 15 2026 4:04 pm

Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional (Modenas), has launched the nationwide Z15GT Care Programme, offering complimentary inspections and after-sales support for Modenas Z15GT owners from July 15 to Oct 15, 2026. The programme will be carried out through 57 selected authorised Modenas dealers across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Under the initiative, Z15GT owners will receive free motorcycle inspections and diagnostics by trained technicians, as well as technical, repair and warranty assistance for eligible cases. Customers will also have access to replacement components and spare parts, subject to technical verification and availability.

The programme reflects Modenas ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, product quality and continuous improvement of after-sales services. In preparation for the initiative, the company recently conducted technical assessments, dealer briefings, technician training and spare-parts planning to ensure consistent service delivery nationwide.

Modenas chief executive officer Roslan Roskan said customer satisfaction and safety remain the company’s top priorities. “Through the Z15GT Care Programme, we are bringing inspection and after-sales assistance closer to our customers through selected authorised dealers nationwide,” he said.

“We value the feedback received from Z15GT owners and remain committed to taking the necessary actions to continuously strengthen our products, services and the overall ownership experience.” Customer feedback and inspection findings gathered during the programme will be reviewed as part of its ongoing product and service enhancement efforts.

Z15GT owners are encouraged to contact their nearest participating authorised dealer to arrange an inspection and bring along their motorcycle registration and relevant warranty or service documents to facilitate the assessment process. A full list of participating dealers and further information on the programme is available through Modenas’ official website and social media platforms.