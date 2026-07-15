Safety first, but ECRL construction to continue despite lawsuit filed by Taman Mutiara Gombak 2 resident

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 15 2026 10:05 am

Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) has released a statement following reports of a Taman Mutiara Gombak 2 resident filing a RM1.3 million lawsuit against MRL, China Communications Construction and the Selayang local council (MPS). The resident, Hishamuddin Jumat, said the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project poses a risk to his safety and home.

MRL said that it has taken note of the media reports and takes every complaint and public concern seriously, stressing that safety is always the priority for the ECRL project. The company will not comment on the case as it has already been brought to the courts, and it respects the court process.

“MRL will continue to give full cooperation to the court and all related authorities. The construction of ECRL continues in line with approvals, technical specifications and the need for regulatory and safety standards set by the authorities,” MRL said in a statement.

“MRL remains committed to complete the ECRL project according to schedule by focusing on safety, quality and public interest, so that this strategic national project can benefit the rakyat and support the development of the country’s economy,” it added.

Completion rate is over 90% now and the ECRL is set for a January 2027 launch.

GALLERY: The ECRL train

Loading 7 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.