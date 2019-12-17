In Cars, International News, Renault, SEAT / By Danny Tan / 17 December 2019 3:41 pm / 3 comments

Renault is trying to poach Luca de Meo from the Volkswagen Group to be its new CEO, according to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, picked up by Reuters. The 52-year old Italian is currently the chairman of the German giant’s Spanish brand, Seat.

According to the report, which cites anonymous sources, Renault’s offer is for de Meo to be CEO of the French carmaker for two years, before he takes over Alliance responsibilities as well, overseeing Nissan and Mitsubishi. The next Carlos Ghosn? Renault and Seat declined to comment on the report.

After Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of financial misconduct, Renault installed Thierry Bollore as CEO. Bollore was picked by Ghosn to be his successor, and he was promoted to chief operating officer last year. However, it was the same ties with Ghosn that got him the boot in October, a move intended to help patch things up alliance partner Nissan.

The interim CEO is currently finance boss Clotilde Delbos, who has been mentioned – along with de Meo and Faurecia boss Patrick Koller – as possible candidates for the Renault top job. de Meo has been chairman of Seat for four years, and in this time oversaw an improvement in sales and standing within the Volkswagen Group.