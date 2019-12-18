In Local News, Safety / By Anthony Lim / 18 December 2019 10:32 am / 5 comments

The use of child safety seats will be mandatory from January 1, 2020, and the introduction of the new ruling means that more child restraint system (CRS) offerings are expected in the market.

These include belt-positioning booster seats. Restraints are required for children above four years old and under 1.35 metres in height who have outgrown forward-facing car seats, but are still unable to fit correctly in shoulder or lap seat belts, and that’s where a booster seat comes in.

Those looking at a booster seat can check out the mifold range, which has been expanded with the introduction of two new products. SNS Products, which handles the brand locally, officially introduced the mifold Sport booster and hifold highjack booster last weekend. The duo join the original mifold booster seat, which has been selling in the country since 2017.

The mifold works like a regular booster seat, but instead of lifting the child up as a normal booster seat does, it holds the seatbelt down. Adjustable belt guides on both sides of the child’s hips hold the lap belt section correctly against the bones and off of the stomach. A third clip on a strap pulls the seatbelt chest strap down correctly onto the shoulder, ensuring a properly fitted seatbelt.

Despite its small, portable size, the Group 2/3 Universal child restraint system device meets or exceeds the requirements of universally accepted global car booster seat regulations, including ECE R44/04 (Europe), FMVSS 213 (US) and RSSR (Canada). The mifold Sport has all the features and convenience of the mifold but with a more premium outlook, a leather-style cushion seat offering added comfort.

The hifold, meanwhile, is a highback booster seat offering good portability and fitment. The seat provides separate adjustment in four areas – seat width, body width, head width and height, with a number of settings for each. In terms of adjustability, its maker says that the hifold can be adjusted to 243 individual settings.

Like the mifold, the hifold meets or exceeds FMVSS 213 and ECE R44/04 regulations. It features six impact protection zones and four layers of protection, using advanced materials such as impact absorbing EPE foam and a polypropylene shell. It weighs 4.6 kg and can be quickly folded down to a compact and convenient size.

SNS Products’ executive director May Hwong said the mifold Family product range will offer an ideal solution to those looking for portability in a CRS.

“With its light, compact design, the mifold can be brought along on vacations or on the go, such as when traveling in taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. It’s also suitable for everyday use when children utilise private transport to school,” she said.

The mifold is priced at RM199, while the mifold Sport is available at an introductory price of RM299. The hifold, meanwhile, goes for RM699. They can be purchased through SNS Products’ website or via the Lazada e-commerce platform, as well as selected retailers.