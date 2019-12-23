In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 December 2019 4:37 pm / 0 comments

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2020, BMW will display the i3 Urban Suite, which it says provides a “a mobility experience tailored entirely to the passenger’s individual needs.”

While it might look like a regular i3 from the outside, the interior underwent a significant transformation to provide a relaxed feel of a boutique hotel. According to the carmaker, only the driver’s seat and dashboard were retained, with everything else in the cabin being replaced or modified.

New additions here include a large, comfortable seat with a footrest, a screen that flips down from the headliner as well as a personal Sound Zone. If you ever wondered if the i3 could be made into a mini limousine, the i3 Urban Suite is proof of concept.

Thankfully, this isn’t a one-off, as an entire fleet of standard i3 cars were converted into Urban Suites in Munich then brought to Las Vegas for CES. These vehicles will grace the city’s streets, and anyone wishing to be chauffeur-driven to their desired destination can use a special app to order one of the i3 Urban Suites.

According to BMW, CES special represents a logical step forward in the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility, and demonstrates that luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with vehicle size.