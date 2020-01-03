In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 January 2020 9:34 am / 2 comments

The designated switch to Euro 4M RON 95 petrol from the previous Euro 2M specification looks to be complete, with Caltex Malaysia having announced on December 31, 2019 the availability of its Euro 4M Premium 95 fuel at its 440-plus stations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Shell Malaysia, which was the first company to announce the availability of the fuel last week, but only at selected locations, has confirmed that it began selling its FuelSave 95 Euro 4M fuel at all its stations on January 1.

Both Petronas and Petron began offering the fuel on a nationwide basis last week, ahead of its gazetted introduction on January 1, 2020. While there has been no sign of a formal announcement from BHPetrol, its Infiniti RON 95 should also be compliant to specification, in line with the mandate.

The Malaysian-modified Euro 4 fuel standard sees the reduction of the maximum allowable sulphur content in RON 95 petrol from 500 parts per million (ppm) in Euro 2M to 50 ppm, translating to lower vehicle emissions.

At this point, motorists will continue to pay the same price for Euro 4M RON 95 as they did for Euro 2M, in this case at a capped RM2.08 per litre until the targeted petrol subsidy programme (PSP) begins. The PSP was set to be introduced this month, but domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDHNEP) minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced on December 30 that the implementation had been postponed to a later, unspecified date.