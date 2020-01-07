In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 7 January 2020 5:09 pm / 0 comments

You’ve seen the spyshots, teasers and even went through the specs and prices. The only thing left is the official launch, and that’s happening tomorrow morning (January 8), 10am. We are of course referring to the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift, which was confirmed and opened for booking last Friday.

We thought that Perodua was fast off the blocks last year with the Aruz – order books for the SUV opened on January 3, ahead of the launch on January 15 – but they’ve outdid themselves this year.

Fronted by Malaysian footballers Safee Sali and Zaquan Adha (yup, we verified that it was not his twin brother Aidil Zafuan), the Bezza facelift comes three and a half years after it first hit the market. The Bezza was Perodua’s first model with a boot (it still is), and it rivals the Proton Saga in Malaysia’s entry level sedan market.

The facelift brings with it a more assertive face, thanks to a combination of an aggressive new bumper with sharp faux vent cutouts holding the fog lamps, new shape LED headlamps and a revised grille. At the rear, the chrome strip bridging the tail lamps is now in two-tone – chrome over gloss black. The side skirts, which are standard across the board, are also in two-tone, black and body colour.

While the dashboard architecture hasn’t changed, P2 revised the full width trim’s design for an obvious new look without having to redesign the whole thing. Previously just a plain black bar in the AV, there’s now a silver upturned cradle for the head unit, which is a 2-DIN touchscreen unit for the AV (with reverse camera). The new trim also sees some surfacing around the side air con vents.

In the kit department, the big news is the boost in safety equipment. The top-spec AV gets Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of driver assist systems, which includes Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

First seen on the current Myvi and then the Aruz (in 2.0 form), ASA was most recently included in the Axia facelift, so it’s no surprise that it makes an appearance here. ASA aside, ABS/EBD is standard across the board while VSC is standard on 1.3L models.

Safety goodies aside, the Bezza will get LED headlamps as standard across the board. Other highlights from the released flyer include a white illuminated meter panel (the design is also new) and keyless entry with push start (1.3L only).

Elsewhere, the 1.3L gets gloss black and chrome trim on the front grille (gloss black and silver on 1.0L) and 15-inch alloys (14-inch on the 1.0L). Rear parking sensors are standard for all, but front corner sensors are for the 1.3L only. Apart from ASA 2.0, AV-exclusive items include retractable electric side mirrors with turn signals (power-adjustable mirrors now standard across the range) and a reverse camera.

Click to enlarge

We’re expecting the powertrains – a 67 hp/91 Nm 1.0L three-cylinder and a 94 hp/121 Nm 1.3L four-pot – to remain unaltered for the facelift. The 1.0L VVT-i can be had either with a five-speed manual or four-speed auto, while the Dual VVT-i 1.3L is auto-only. One main selling point is the good fuel efficiency, which is up to a claimed 22 km/l thanks to Eco Idle, which is auto start-stop.

As for colours, there will be two new options called Garnet Red (1.3L only) and Granite Grey to join four other colours. The Bezza is now priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L models are auto-only – the 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980 while the AV sells for RM49,980, all OTR without insurance. It’s a slight increase over the pre-facelift, but kit count has increased.

By the way, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. That means that the new line-up has one less variant – four vs five – and the 1.3L MT has been dropped.

Remember to join us for our exclusive livestream of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift launch, which will be hosted by Hafriz Shah and paultan.org/BM‘s Hazril Hafiz. Once again, it’s 10am tomorrow morning, so bring your earphones to work.