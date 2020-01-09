In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 9 January 2020 10:28 am / 0 comments

Mazda has introduced the new range-topping MX-5 GT Sport Tech in the UK, featuring a unique set of 17-inch BBS alloy wheels and Burgundy Nappa leather seats. Also part of the same update is the addition of Polymetal Grey Metallic that is now available across the MX-5 range. Prices start from £23,795 (RM128k).

Besides that, the 2020 update brings extra safety systems to the table. Sport variants onwards get Smart City Brake Support (front and rear), Lane Departure Warning System, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Attention Alert. Range-topping models like the Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech add on Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive LED headlights, and a reverse camera.

There’s no change in the mechanical department, which means the roadster soldiers on with the improved 2.0 litre SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine that was introduced in 2018. The naturally-aspirated mill makes 184 PS at 7,000 rpm (up from 160 PS) and 205 Nm of torque (5 Nm increase) at 4,000 rpm, thanks to lighter pistons and con-rod, upgraded camshafts, exhaust valves, fuel injectors, throttle valve and air intake.

The redline has also been increased by 700 rpm to 7,500 rpm. Despite the gains, the updated engine gets higher fuel pressure, which results in a more efficient combustion compared to the 160 PS version. There’s also a new muffler to deliver a more pronounced engine note. As before, manual variants of the MX-5 get a front strut brace, limited slip differential, and Bilstein dampers.

Changes have also been made for the 1.5 litre engine, with updates to the intake ports, pistons, fuel pump and injectors. This results in a slight increase in power and torque – 132 PS at 7,000 rpm and 152 Nm at 4,000 rpm – throughout the rev range, and both engines comply to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) and Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test cycles. Both engines offer improved throttle response as well.