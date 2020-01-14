In Cars, Videos, Volkswagen, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2020 9:29 am / 9 comments

The Volkswagen Passat facelift has finally landed on Malaysian shores, and it’s available in the sole 2.0 TSI Elegance guise only. The executive sedan is priced at RM189,012 on-the-road without insurance, meaning that it slots between the old 1.8 TSI Comfortline and 2.0 TSI Highline variants in terms of price. Included in the price is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a three-year free service package and five years’ roadside assistance.

Now, power comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, but it’s been detuned slightly compared to the previous engine found in the 2.0 TSI Highline. It now makes 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque (down 30 PS and 30 Nm), and it’s paired with a new seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, making it the first front-wheel drive VW model to come with the gearbox in Malaysia after the AWD Golf R. Average fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle.

The facelift brings about subtle revisions to the LED headlights (now with Matrix IQ. Light and sequential turn signals), LED fog lamps, new grille and front bumper design, 18-inch Liverpool multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in grey, a Passat script on the tailgate, as well as redesigned LED tail lights with a fancy start-up sequence.

Inside, there’s a new fully digital instrument cluster that’s larger than before, and features better graphics as well. The centre dash also gets a bigger 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, complete with wireless App Connect function for Apple CarPlay. There are three USB-C ports in the car, as well as three-zone climate control, eight speakers, and 12-way powered seats with memory and massage function.