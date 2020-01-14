The Volkswagen Passat facelift has finally landed on Malaysian shores, and it’s available in the sole 2.0 TSI Elegance guise only. The executive sedan is priced at RM189,012 on-the-road without insurance, meaning that it slots between the old 1.8 TSI Comfortline and 2.0 TSI Highline variants in terms of price. Included in the price is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a three-year free service package and five years’ roadside assistance.
Now, power comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, but it’s been detuned slightly compared to the previous engine found in the 2.0 TSI Highline. It now makes 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque (down 30 PS and 30 Nm), and it’s paired with a new seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, making it the first front-wheel drive VW model to come with the gearbox in Malaysia after the AWD Golf R. Average fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle.
The facelift brings about subtle revisions to the LED headlights (now with Matrix IQ. Light and sequential turn signals), LED fog lamps, new grille and front bumper design, 18-inch Liverpool multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in grey, a Passat script on the tailgate, as well as redesigned LED tail lights with a fancy start-up sequence.
Inside, there’s a new fully digital instrument cluster that’s larger than before, and features better graphics as well. The centre dash also gets a bigger 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, complete with wireless App Connect function for Apple CarPlay. There are three USB-C ports in the car, as well as three-zone climate control, eight speakers, and 12-way powered seats with memory and massage function.
Comments
In overseas, Passat cost like US$20k. Super cheap car. Fresh graduate in US for example earn US$4500 per month. If he tak makan for 5 months, he can buy this car outright without loan.
In Malaysia, this car is RM190k. Super expensive car. Fresh graduate here earn RM1873 (according to BNM 2019 figures). He will take about 10 years to pay this car back
5 months vs 10 years.
Passat is locally assembled. Time to vote previous gomen back!
https://paultan.org/2020/01/13/locally-assembled-vehicles-may-cost-more-report/
Germany: RM220,000
Malaysia: RM189,000
Do you want to vote to pay more?
2016 B8 Passat: RM 161k
2020 B8 Passat: RM 189k
Hell no! Lets change back!
This Passat is not sold in the US, they got a completely different model without all technical features.
Copy paste: “Check properly before you blast your idiot comment. In Germany homeland VW doesnt have Petrol variant but got 2.0TDI diesel engine which similar power output compare to the new B8.5 2.0tsi 190ps. In Germany it is selling Euro 44k, which is about RM198k. Do you still think this Passat is selling super cheap in oversea?”
(Like) Volkswagen Passat FL.
(Dislike) Toyota Camry 2.5V
