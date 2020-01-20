In Cars, International News, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2020 11:11 am / 0 comments

Top Gear is set to return this Sunday (January 26), and we’re getting our first look at the cars that will be featured in upcoming season of the popular car show. Series 28 will be the second season of the show with the current line-up of hosts – Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris – with the first two replacing Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid from Series 27.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer has plenty to whet the appetites of car fans, including a race between a McLaren Speedtail and a F-35 Lightning. Harris will also spend some time in the Volkswagen ID.R, which managed to set record times on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road mountain pass in China as well as the Nurburgring.

There will also be a comparison test between the BMW M8 Competition, Aston Martin DB11 and Bentley Continental GT, with other featured cars being the Porsche 911 and Taycan, Aston Martin Vantage, Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, Ariel Atom 4, Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza rally car and a Ford Mustang Convertible (with Stig at the wheel).

Prior the start of Series 28, the presenters headed to Nepal for a Christmas special, the first since the previous trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May went to Patagonia. While prior seasons of Top Gear have received a mixed receptions, it looks like the show has found its footing again, and we’ll be looking forward to this Sunday’s episode. What about you?