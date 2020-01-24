Silence isn’t golden, at least not where Carlos Ghosn is concerned. The former chairman and CEO of Nissan has spoken again about his ex-company, saying that it will go bankrupt within two to three years, as Reuters reports.
The prediction was made last year in a series of conversations with his defense attorney about his arrest and prosecution. Ghosn, who was facing charges of financial misconduct in Japan and was under house arrest, made a spectacular escape from Japan to Lebanon in December. He gave a lengthy press conference earlier this month, saying he fled because he didn’t think he would have a fair and speedy trial.
In the latest round, Nobuo Gohara, a former prosecutor who also is a vocal critic of Japan’s justice system, revealed that which Ghosn had said. “He told me that Nissan will probably go bankrupt within two to three years,” Gohara said. He added that Ghosn did not offer details on why Nissan would run into financial difficulties. Azusa Momose, a spokeswoman for Nissan, declined to comment on the matter.
Gohara said he met with Ghosn five times over a two-month period just before Ghosn made his escape. The interviews were for a book Gohara planned to publish before Ghosn’s trial began, but now unlikely to happen. The lawyer said Ghosn had given permission to disclose the details of their conversations.
Ghosn was arrested in November 2018, and spent approximately 108 days behind bars before being freed on bail last year under strict conditions, such as not being able to communicate with his wife and only being allowed to use a computer in his lawyer’s office.
He has been accused of under-reporting his income, using Nissan to shoulder personal investment losses, and other acts of financial misconducts. Ghosn has denied the charges leveled against him.
Comments
Never should have doubted the man that saved you. Nissan is so ungrateful. When they were down, when they were practically bankrupt, they went to Renault begging on their knees for help.
And Renault was so generous to send in their best A Team and their best CEO and tons of money to save them. And save them they did, all thanks to Ghosn whose achievements are like Messiah. And what the japanese did, they backstabbed him and paraded him around to be shame just like Messiah. They were about to sacrifice him just like Messiah but he was smart to run in the end. Japan didn’t syukur for him coming to save them but instead wanted to end him. And there are many examples like these japanese that never syukur for being saved.
These japanese and others like them don’t deserve leaders such as Ghosn & Najib & Mesiah that only appears once in 2000 years, willing to put everything they had into saving their company/country/souls, but see what those got saved do to them? Jailed, spat at, publicly humiliated, willing to sacrifice them w/o thinking what they had done to save them.
The world and its people and history doesn’t deserve such luminaries.
Habislah Nissan!
Habislah Jap fanboys!
If nissan go bancrupt. Then nissan only can become supercar company that continue making gtr version by version and sell it like ferarri price. Habislah nissan.
Hahaha! same crook like Pokjib, msia bangkerap..
2022-2023 Dignity of Day Produce going down the sewage
This guy was so good, he should be our minister in charge of everything else and with Najib back as PM, they can fix everything that Pakatan had broken, namely their promises first.
Hear! Hear! Let them lead!