In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 24 January 2020 11:41 am / 3 comments

Maruti Suzuki has teased a new all-electric crossover concept called the Futuro-e, which is set to be revealed at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in India in February. The concept serves as preview of the brand’s new global design language, and is said to take into consideration the “evolving desires of the country’s aspirational youth.”

“The design of Futuro-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupe with an SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of utility vehicles in India,” said CV Raman, senior executive director (engineering) at Maruti Suzuki India.

The sole image provided depicts a crossover with a low-slung, sloping roofline as well as LED light signatures on both ends that have a rather unique look to them. According to IndianAutosBlog, the Futuro-e will be a B-segment vehicle, occupying the same space as the Tata Nexon EV.

For now, details about the concept’s electric powertrain remain a mystery, but reports claim the production version will be launched in India towards the end of 2020, with a Toyota-badged version likely following in 2021.