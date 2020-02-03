In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2020 3:57 pm / 5 comments

Lexus has announced its global sales results for 2019, with the Japanese premium carmaker delivering a new record high of 765,330 units. The figure represents a 10% increase from 2018 and is more than double the volume recorded over a decade earlier in 2009.

In several key regions, the brand saw year-on-year increases in deliveries, with the only exception being North America, which remained level with the year prior at around 325,000 units. Despite this, the region remains the most important for Lexus, with the highest number of units being delivered there.

Meanwhile, China’s booming luxury market saw approximately 202,000 units being delivered, or 25% more than in 2018. Other regions like Europe (around 87,000 units) and Japan (around 62,000 units) also experienced double-digit growths of 14% and 13% respectively.

Elsewhere, the Middle East and East Asia both saw an 8% increase in sales to around 32,000 and 34,000 units, with the remainder being made up of lesser markets. According to Lexus, encouraging response from buyers towards the UX compact SUV and seventh-generation ES sedan, as well as the updated RX, were among the key factors that helped drive overall sales.

Compared to other premium carmakers, Lexus’ performance is behind other makes like Audi, which notched up 1,845,550 units in 2019. Meanwhile, BMW posted sales of 2.17 million units last year, while Mercedes-Benz lead the way with 2,339,562 units.