5 February 2020 12:42 pm

Suzuki’s adorable little hatchback, the Ignis, has been given a subtle and rather charming facelift in Japan, strengthening its pseudo-SUV aesthetic with a new range-topping variant.

All models receive a new four-slot front grille that gives the car somewhat of a Jeep-like vibe, while the outgoing model’s retro-looking black rear bumper has been switched out for a more modern body-coloured item. The latter receives a downturned skid plate design for a more rugged look.

You can also now get the Ignis as an even more off-road-ready Hybrid MF, which gets a unique front bumper design and silver front and rear skid plates, plus black plastic mouldings around the wheel arches and side skirts. It also comes with roof rails, a black roof and its own Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic paint option.

Inside, there are new fabrics and redesigned instrument cluster graphics; the centre console trim and door grab handles are also now available in either blue or gunmetal grey. In the Hybrid MF, the accents are available in green to match the outside, while the seats are upholstered in faux leather (with a funky tessellated pattern) and the boot floor made out of a dirt-repelling material.

Suzuki has also raised standard equipment, adding auto headlights with a follow-me-home function (a first for the company, apparently) and passenger-side seat heating; there’s also a passenger-side seat pocket on all but the base Hybrid MG. Safety-wise, all models now get the Suzuki Safety Support system with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, front departure alert and pedal misapplication control.

The mechanicals remain unchanged, so in Japan the Ignis continues to be powered by a 1.2 litre DualJet four-cylinder engine, producing 91 PS and 118 Nm of torque. It is augmented with a CVT and a mild hybrid system that adds an extra 3.1 PS and 50 Nm under acceleration, and there is also a stop/start system. Fuel consumption is rated at 19.8 km per litre – or 19.0 with optional all-wheel drive – on the WLTP cycle.