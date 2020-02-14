In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 February 2020 6:10 pm / 0 comments

Lexus Malaysia has teased the arrival of the UX in a post on its official Facebook page, with the words “something exciting is coming your way” written in the caption. The UX is the Japanese luxury carmaker’s smallest crossover that competes against the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The UX measures 4,496 mm long, which makes it 144 mm shorter than the NX, but the 2,639 mm wheelbase is just 21 mm less than its larger SUV sibling. The model is underpinned by the Global Architecture – Compact (GA-C) platform, Lexus’ version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) used for the C-HR.

If you remember, the UX was first previewed in Malaysia during the 2018 Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS). On display was a left-hand drive UX 200 variant, which is powered by a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated and direct-injected four-cylinder petrol engine. The mill serves up 169 hp and 205 Nm of torque and is mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission.

Not present at the event but also available is a UX 250h hybrid that pairs this engine to an electric motor to produce a total system output of 181 hp, with another motor mounted at the rear providing all-wheel drive – referred to as E-Four.

A third option is the fully-electric UX 300e, which first made its debut in November last year. For now, it isn’t known which engine will be offered when the UX is officially launched here, but we reckon the UX 200 to be the most likely variant that customers will get.

Unlike its rivals, the UX is a lot more expressive in its design, as it sports sharp headlamps with arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights flanking the signature Lexus spindle grille. Prominent fenders, squared-off wheel arches, a low-slung roofline and full-width LED taillights are some of the other cues that make up the exterior styling.

Inside, the UX draws inspiration from its sedan stablemates like the LS and ES, with a sweeping dashboard design and a freestanding centre display measuring up to 10.25 inches, controlled by the Remote Touch interface. The display car at the time also showcased Japanese traditional craftsmanship as per Lexus’ convention, as seen with the sashiko leather quilting and decorative trim inspired by washi paper.

Safety-wise, the UX is available with the Lexus Safety System+ suite of driver assists, including Pre-Collision System autonomous emergency braking, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) that allows the car to accelerate, brake and stay in its own lane semi-autonomously, Adaptive High Beam System (AHS), Road Sign Assist (RSA) and a Parking Support Brake System.

GALLERY: Lexus UX 200 at the 2018 Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show

