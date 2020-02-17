In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2020 10:30 am / 18 comments

Lexus Malaysia has announced it has begun order taking for the Lexus UX ahead of an official launch set to take place soon. The fully-imported (CBU) model will be available in three variants, starting with the Urban that is priced from RM243,888 on-the-road without insurance. Next comes the Luxury at RM283,888, while the range-topping F Sport retails at RM299,888. These prices include a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty.

All three will be based on the UX 200, which is powered by a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated and direct-injected four-cylinder petrol engine. The mill serves up 169 hp and 205 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 10-speed Direct Shift CVT. Performance-wise, the UX will get from zero to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 190 km/h.

In terms of available equipment, the Malaysian-spec UX in Urban guise will come with LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED taillights, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and start, a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, three drives modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) as well as dual-zone climate control with rear vents.

There’s also a Lexus Premium Audio system with six speakers, a seven-inch centre display and Remote Touch interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, NuLuxe leather upholstery, leather and black trim, and powered comfort seats, with those at the front being eight-way front powered units.

Moving up to the Luxury variant (as seen in these photos) nets you 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a powered tailgate with hands-free operation, electric steering wheel adjustment, wireless charging, Japanese paper grain and metallic trim, a larger 10.3-inch infotainment display, two additional speakers, plus a memory function and ventilation for the powered front seats.

The range-topper adds more goodies on top, including 18-inch F Sport wheels, an F Sport front grille, leather and metallic trim, paddle shifters, an eight-inch instrument cluster display with a movable ring meter, a head-up display, two additional drive modes (Sport+ and Custom), F Sport seats and aluminium pedals.

Safety-wise, all UX variants come with eight airbags, Isofix child seat anchors, Active Cornering Assist, ABS, EBD brake assist, VSC, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as front and rear parking sensors.

There’s also the Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) suite, which includes Front Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS). Additional systems like the Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Panoramic View Monitor are exclusive to the Luxury and F Sport.

Customers will get to choose from nine colours for the Urban and Luxury – Sonic Quartz, Platinum Silver Metallic, Amber Crystal Shine, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Madder Red, Blazing Carnelian, Terrane Khaki and Celestial Blue. The F Sport has eight instead, dropping Amber Crystal Shine, and substituting Sonic Quartz and Platinum Silver Metallic for White Nova Glass Flake and Heat Blue Contrast Layering.

The UX is the Japanese luxury carmaker’s smallest crossover positioned below the NX that competes against the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. The model is underpinned by the Global Architecture – Compact (GA-C) platform, and measures 4,495 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,520 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,640 mm.