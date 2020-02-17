In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 17 February 2020 5:34 pm / 1 comment

Right, time for something lighthearted to move away from all this doom and gloom. You may not know this, but Mercedes-Benz’s three-pointed star represents its ambition to propagate the Earth’s three domains – air, land and sea. For that last one, Mercedes-AMG has teamed up with Cigarette Racing to produce a special edition go-fast boat, the 59′ Tirranna AMG Edition.

The 12th collaboration between the two companies, the Tirranna, as the name suggests, measures a massive 59 feet (18 metres) long and 14 feet (4.3 metres) across. Despite this, however, Cigarette says the boat is extremely agile and optimised for high performance, with carbon fibre featuring heavily in its superstructure, its entire hardtop, stringer caps and transom.

Elsewhere, the hull and deck are vacuum infused using a “highly optimised” composite laminate schedule with PVC coring, while the instrument panel is a nano-coated solid surface that is anti-reflective and heat-resistant, with titanium fasteners. All this is foreign to us motoring scribes, but what isn’t foreign is the amount of firepower you have to your disposal.

You see, sitting at the back of this boat are six 4.6 litre supercharged V8 outboard engines. Unfortunately, these engines don’t come from Affalterbach, but from Mercury Racing; even so, each of these 450R mills is capable of producing 450 hp, resulting in a total output of some 2,700 hp. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, then, to tell you that this thing is fast, capable of skipping the waves at up to 80 mph (160 km/h).

What’s more impressive is the fact that it can do this while having space for 26 people to sit, plus a lower level with a large sofa, a fridge, a television, a California king-sized bed and a large enclosed bathroom with a separate shower. Other creature comforts include a summer kitchen at the back with a grill, sink and food prep station, a seven-foot electric awning, height-adjustable tables and forward- and aft-facing lounges that can be electrically combined to form a large sun lounge – you know, to get your tan on.

Electronics abound with a 29-speaker, 5,200-watt (!) JL Audio Marine sound system, as well as an iPad to do everything from controlling the lighting and air-conditioners to monitoring your bilge pumps. You can also control the RGB accent lighting (just like a real Mercedes) along the gunnels, while a unique gyrostabiliser reduces roll by up to 80%, calming the boat when stationary in choppy water, tendering to a large yacht or when you’re trying not to throw up your lunch. There are also bow and stern thrusters to ease docking.

Setting the AMG Edition apart from any regular old Tirranna is the unique colour scheme, developed together with the Mercedes-AMG styling team and design boss Gorden Wagener. It features a black metallic exterior with a gold AMG diamond pattern, along with macchiato beige and dark blue leather upholstery. The darker deck is made possible thanks to an upper deck upholstery capable of reflecting up to 30% of absorbed heat.

For the first time, Affalterbach has also commissioned a matching G 63, incorporating similar design cues from the AMG Performance Studio. It features the same colour scheme on the exterior and the Nappa leather interior, plus 22-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels with gold-accented centre caps, the AMG Night Package, a dark chrome grille, matte black bull bar and side steps, gloss black logos, an AMG Performance carbon fibre steering wheel and Cigarette-branded floor mats and grab handle.

Underneath all that trinketry, it’s still a regular G 63, so it’s still powered by a monstrous 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, developing 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque. With a nine-speed AMG Speedshift Plus automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, this two-tonne leviathan has a much higher top speed than the boat, with a V-max of 240 km/h; it also gets to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Watch and read our reviews to find out how it drives.