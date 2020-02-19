In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 19 February 2020 4:30 pm / 0 comments

The Polestar 2 is the first vehicle on the market to be powered by Android with the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store built-in, and it looks like the partnership between Polestar and Google is set to deepen further as the former looks to build a truly personalised and contextualised experience.

According to the brand, which is jointly owned by Volvo and its parent company Geely, this integration will open up new possibilities in the car, going beyond the already available adjustment of mirrors, seats, climate and entertainment settings to the driver’s personal preferences.

This vision will see the complete vehicle environment automatically adjust to the user’s personal preferences and last-used applications. Additionally, tailored information will be displayed based on the detected driver profile enabled by the Polestar Digital Key, and if permitted, the system could even proactively offer personalised planning according to driver habits or conditions.

Polestar will also increase the helpfulness of the Google Assistant as a co-pilot while driving by using advanced speech technology to expand to more languages, understand local accents. Building on the current functionality of the system, these enhancements will be delivered in a natural conversational flow that improves over time, rather than from a list of (limited) pre-set options.

Entertainment will also be made more relevant, not only for drivers, as video streaming from popular apps and services will be made available as a convenient solution for occupants when the vehicle is parked and during charging.

With access to so many functions, Polestar is aiming to ensure occupants aren’t overloaded with information that conflicts with its minimalist approach. To do so, it plans to implement advanced eye-tracking and proximity sensors to deliver information in a “controlled manner.”

As an example, screens will be able to alter their brightness and content based on conditions and the driver’s reactions. With this, dimmed displays will increase their intensity when users glance in their direction, and the approach of a user’s hand will adapt the presented on-screen controls. The HMI will also warn users if they are spending too much time looking at the screen rather than the road ahead.

Other areas of the extended partnership will see the brand’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) be integrated with Google Maps to promote safer manoeuvres on the road. These are just bits of information for now, and we’ll know more when Polestar reveals its vision on the HMI of the future on February 25.