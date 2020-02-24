In Ducati, Local Bike News, Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 24 February 2020 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Local Ducati club, Desmo Owners Club Malaysia (DOCM) has launched its 2020 race series, the Desmo Cup which will be taking place as part of the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) Superbikes series this year, at the Sepang International Circuit. There will be three categories – Superbike, Supersports and Super Naked, rather than the conventional MSF Superbikes separation of contestants based on their lap times.

Here in the Desmo Cup, the Superbike category will find participation from the likes of the Panigale 1199 and 1299 as well as the current Panigale V4 (both the 1,103 cc V4/V4S and the homologation 998 cc V4 R), while the Supersports category will attract ‘super-mid’ contenders such as the 848, Panigale 899 and 959.

The third category, Super Naked, welcomes models such as the Monster (696, 795, 796, 797, 821, 1100 and 1200), Streetfighter 848 and 1098, Hypermotard and Hyperstrada (796, 821, 939, 950 and 1100) and Multistrada (1200 and 1260). In short, there are no model year restrictions across all categories for the model ranges stated; if you have a 916 or 748 that is fit for the heat of competition, these are also welcome.

As for riders themselves, participants must be aged 16 or older, be a current member of Desmo Owners Club Malaysia and owner of a Ducati motorcycle, and be in possession of a current MAM motorcycle racing license. Over the season’s 2020 calendar, Desmo Cup racers will partake in various competition formats; these will include the sprint, super sprint and enduro races, in addition to more race formats which will be announced in due course. At launch, there are 30 confirmed full-season participants in the Desmo Cup.