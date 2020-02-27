In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 27 February 2020 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Like many other carmakers out there, Mercedes-Benz is busy growing out its electric vehicle portfolio, and its forthcoming addition to the lineup is the EQA. As we reported previously, the car is now a compact SUV instead of an A-Class-aping hatchback like the concept, being based on the new GLA.

Whereas the first EQ model, the larger EQC, featured a bespoke body and interior, the EQA looks to be more closely related to its petrol-powered sibling, and Stuttgart even acknowledges this in its press materials. Even with the heavy disguise, it’s clear that the car will share the same basic body structure, as well as the windows, much of the body panels and the doors.

However, do expect unique front and rear fascias to conform with the EQ brand’s design language. These include tapered headlights with a full-width strip, a large, blanked-off grille, full-width tail lights, a bumper-mounted rear number plate recess (rather than on the tailgate on the GLA) and plenty of contrasting gloss black trim and blue accent lighting to mark its zero-emissions status.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but expect the EQA to have a range of around 480 km. The EQA won’t be the only electric compact car from Mercedes-Benz, as previous spyshots have also revealed the presence of a slightly larger EQB, based on the boxier GLB.

While the EQA is only expected to arrive before the end of the year, Mercedes is expanding its compact plug-in hybrid lineup at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. These vehicles will likely be PHEV versions of the GLA and GLB, joining the A 250 e and B 250 e.